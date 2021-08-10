Suárez Ready For Special Weekend in Indianapolis

What are your thoughts on Indianapolis?

"I love Indianapolis no matter what shape it is in. Whether its an oval or a road course, whether its in an Indycar or a stock car. I love going there and seeing so much history. Its funny, the oval at Indianapolis in Cup car is like racing on a road course. So now we will be racing on the road course. I love that we are adding more and more road courses. There are a lot of fans that love road course racing and it's adding different markets. As for us at Trackhouse Racing, every time we get an opportunity to turn left and right we are better. We get another chance this weekend in Indianapolis."

Does the mounting pressure of making into the playoffs bother you?

“I feel like if you’re a racecar driver and you don’t like pressure, you’re in the wrong business. As a driver, you always have pressure, whether it’s from sponsors to perform, the playoffs or something else. That's why we race.”