NASCAR at Watkins Glen and Indycar Music City Grand Prix in Nashville Highlight NBC Sports’ Motorsports Coverage This Weekend

NBC Sports presents more than 12 straight hours of motorsports action spanning five different series this Sunday on NBCSN , headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International at 3 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Streets of Nashville at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage on Sunday on NBCSN also includes the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Washougal National at noon ET, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America at 8 p.m. ET, and the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET.

NASCAR coverage this weekend will get underway Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CNBC with Countdown to Green, leading into Xfinity Series racing at Watkins Glen on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC.

This week’s NASCAR coverage at Watkins Glen will feature NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite “Radio Style” broadcasts, with announcers positioned from vantage points around the track at the following positions:

Main broadcast booth – Lead race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte

“The Esses” – Veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

“The Inner Loop” and “The Carousel” – Racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Turn 6 – 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton

Serving in their customary race day roles, NASCAR on NBC pit reporters Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch will contribute coverage from pit road.

The NASCAR and Xfinity Series return following a two-week hiatus. Aric Almirola punched his ticket to the Playoffs with a win at the Cup Series’ most recent race in New Hampshire, while Christopher Bell won the Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire. Chase Elliott has won the previous two Cup Series races at Watkins Glen (2018 and 2019).

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR coverage.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBCSN, CNBC

Streaming – NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., August 7 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series CNBC 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing at Watkins Glen CNBC 4 p.m. Sun., August 8 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen NBCSN 3 p.m.

INDYCAR: MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES makes its debut on the Streets of Nashville, Tenn., with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following NASCAR Cup Series racing from Watkins Glen. Coverage from Nashville begins with practice Friday at 5:45 p.m. ET on Peacock, which will stream all practice and qualifying sessions.

The Music City Grand Prix marks a hometown race for two-time INDYCAR champion and Tennessee native Josef Newgarden, who currently sits in fourth place in the championship standings. Rookie Alex Palou (384 points) sits atop the standings ahead of Pato O’Ward (345 pts) and six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon (328 pts).

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Kevin Lee

Analyst: Townsend Bell, Paul Tracy

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBCSN (also streams on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app)

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., August 6 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 5:45 p.m. Sat., August 7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock 12:30 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 4:30 p.m. Sat., August 8 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Warmup Peacock 1 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP: ROAD AMERICA

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporter: Chris Wilner

Live coverage of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Weekend at Road America will be presented at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports digital platforms. An encore will be presented at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following live INDYCAR coverage from Nashville.

All five WeatherTech Championship car classes will be competing at Road America, including the new-for-2021 Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class. Live streaming coverage of all races throughout the weekend will also be available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

MOTOGP: STYRIAN GRAND PRIX

The 2021 MotoGP season continues with the Styrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring this Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo leads the points standings followed by Ducati riders Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia.

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports platforms.

