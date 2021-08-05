Roush Fenway to Run Fan-Powered Socios Cars at Watkins Glen

When Roush Fenway takes its two NASCAR Cup Series teams to Watkins Glen this weekend, new looks will be displayed all around with fans powering team looks through Socios.

Socios.com - the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry, in May announced the $ROUSH Fan Token, which ultimately gave fans the power and influence to determine the gear both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher’s teams would don at the road course event this weekend.

Through a series of polls, fans were given the opportunity to influence decisions on the paint schemes, team uniforms, helmet design, pit signage and other assets for this weekend’s 90-lap race at Watkins Glen. After a ‘Fire and Ice’ theme was decided on, fans voted within on final design options for the team’s assets.

Roush Fenway became the first U.S. sports team to launch a Fan Token on Socios.com, joining a network of 29+ major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester City.

Created by Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, Socios.com has major global expansion plans for 2021 and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the U.S, U.K, Asia and South America. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and will open new European, U.S. and South American headquarters in Madrid, New York and Sao Paulo in 2021.

Buescher is set to roll off 24th in the No. 17 Socios Ford, while Newman is slated to start from the 28th position. Sunday’s race is set for 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

RFR PR