NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Watkins Glen International

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International

With great anticipation the NASCAR Cup Series returns to New York’s Watkins Glen International for the 23rd race of the 2021 season, the Go Bowling at The Glen, this Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Not only has the NASCAR Cup Series been on a two-week Summer hiatus while the Olympics were held, but the series also hasn’t been to Watkins Glen International since 2019 due to restrictions and schedule changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watkins Glen International is one of four tracks left in the regular season to decide who makes it to the Playoffs in 2021. This weekend will be the 38th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. The 2.45-mile road course located near Watkins Glen, NY is a multi-elevational course that provides great highspeed racing.

The previous 37 NASCAR Cup Series races have produced 22 different poles winners and 23 different race winners. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was in 1957 and won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker (83.064 mph, 08/04/1957). Over the years the series has changed the race length at Watkins Glen three times. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was scheduled for 101.2-miles in 1957, the second race was 161.7-miles (1964) and the third race was 151.8-miles (1965). Every race since has been scheduled for 220.5-miles (90 laps).

NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1990, ’92, ‘96), Mark Martin (1993, ’94, ‘95) and Jeff Gordon (1998, ’03, ‘14) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Watkins Glen International with three poles each. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in poles at Watkins Glen with two (2011, ‘17). This weekend’s starting lineup was set per Metric Qualifying and as a result Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski will start from the pole, and his teammate Joey Logano will join him on the front row.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart leads the NASCAR Cup Series in victories at Watkins Glen International with five (2002, ’04, ’05, ’07 and ’09); one win shy of tying the series record for most road course wins at a single track at six held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison at Riverside Raceway (). Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott (2018, 2019) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Watkins Glen International with two victories each. Elliott is also the most recent winner at the 2.45-mile track dominating the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series event leading 80 of the 90 scheduled laps (88.9%).

Hamlin continues to try to hold Larson off for the regular season title

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has just four regular season races left to hold off Hendrick Motorsport’s Kyle Larson for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship. Larson has closed the points gap to as little as two points following the second race at Pocono, but since then Hamlin has been able to open the points cushion up between the two to 13 points heading into this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Hamlin has held the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings lead since the second race of the season at the Daytona Road Course. This season Hamlin has yet to win but has put up 11 top fives (tied for series-most this season with Larson), and 15 top 10s (tied for series-most this season with Larson and Kevin Harvick).

Larson on the other hand was 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings following the second race of the season 51 points back from Hamlin. Since then, Larson has rallied off four wins (series-most) and has matched Hamlin in top fives (11) and top 10s (15) closing the points lead over second in the standings to just 13 points.

Over the next four races expect the battle between Hamlin and Larson to heat up. Not only does the winner of the Regular Season Championship get a trophy and the prestige but also 15 Playoff points to take into the postseason.

Looking ahead to the next four races here are the career statistics for Hamlin and Larson at each track:

Watkins Glen International

Denny Hamlin has made 14 starts at the 2.45-mile road course posting one win (2016), four top fives and seven top 10s. His average finish at the track is 16.3.

Kyle Larson has made six series starts at the 2.45-mile road course putting up one top five and three top 10s. His average finish at the track is 13.7.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will be making their series track debuts next weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. It will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has competed on the 2.439-mile road course configuration at Indianapolis.

Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin has made 30 starts at the 2.5-mile highspeed oval posting two wins (2010, 2011), nine top fives and 15 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 13.2.

Kyle Larson has made 12 starts at Michigan accumulating three wins (2016, 2017 sweep), five top fives and six top 10s. His average finish at the track is 12.4.

Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin has made 31 starts at the ‘World Center of Racing’ grabbing three wins (all Daytona 500s – 2016, 2019, 2020), 11 top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 16.0.

Kyle Larson has made 14 starts at Daytona posting five top 10s. His average finish at the track is 21.1.

If Hamlin or Larson win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship, the winner will become just the fourth different driver in series history to win the prestigious award.

NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champions Rank Titles Drivers Years 1 2 Kyle Busch 2019, '18 2 1 Kevin Harvick 2020 Martin Truex Jr. 2017

Clinch Scenarios: Four races left till the Playoffs

Time is ticking for the NASCAR Cup Series competitors that have not clinched their spot in the 2021 Playoffs. Just four races remain in the regular season, including this weekend’s Go Bowling at The Glen (Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Watkins Glen International located just outside Watkins Glen, New York. Nine drivers have secured their fate into the postseason leaving seven spots still mathematically available heading into Sunday’s extravaganza.

Already Clinched

The following nine drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Kyle Larson, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman.

Can Clinch Via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch if they build up enough points to ensure they will not be left out of the Playoffs due to not all winning drivers having a slot available:

If there is a repeat winner: Kurt Busch would clinch with 46 points and Christopher Bell could only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner: Both Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Outlook Standings - Winless Drivers in 2021 Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 14 Denny Hamlin 874 0 5 5 283 15 Kevin Harvick 673 0 0 0 82 16 Tyler Reddick 596 0 1 1 5 17 Austin Dillon 591 0 0 0 -5 18 Chris Buescher 475 0 1 1 -121 19 Matt DiBenedetto 453 0 1 1 -143 20 Ross Chastain 452 0 0 0 -144 21 Bubba Wallace 426 0 1 1 -170 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 424 0 0 0 -172 23 Daniel Suarez 401 0 0 0 -195 24 Chase Briscoe # 377 0 0 0 -219 25 Erik Jones 360 0 0 0 -236 26 Ryan Preece 357 0 0 0 -239 27 Ryan Newman 354 0 0 0 -242 28 Cole Custer 337 0 0 0 -259 29 Corey LaJoie 269 0 0 0 -327 30 Anthony Alfredo # 222 0 0 0 -374

Following the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick (16th) and Austin Dillon (17th) have found themselves straddling the postseason cutoff line with just five points separating them. Of the drivers still looking for a win this season two are former victors at Watkins Glen International – Denny Hamlin (2016) and Kevin Harvick (2006).

Chasing History: Elliott could tie Tony Stewart on all-time road course wins list

When it comes to road racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Chase Elliott is instantly mentioned as one of the favorites to watch, and with good reason. Elliott has won six of the last seven road course races the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at; including the most recent at Road America a few weeks ago.

With his latest foray into Victory Lane at Road America, Elliott has locked up his seventh NASCAR Cup Series road course win and with it moved solely into third all-time on the Cup road course wins list, just one win shy of NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in second with eight road course victories. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most road course wins in the series with nine.

All-Time Top Road Course Winners in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Tracks They Won At

Road Course Winners Total RC Wins Sonoma Watkins Glen Daytona RC Charlotte RC COTA Road America Jeff Gordon 9 5 4 0 0 0 0 Tony Stewart 8 3 5 0 0 0 0 Chase Elliott 7 0 2 1 2 1 1

Seven of the 2020 series champion’s 13 career Cup wins have come on road courses - Watkins Glen 2018, 2019; Charlotte ROVAL 2019, 2020; Daytona Road Course 2020; Circuit of The Americas 2021; Road America 2021. Now Elliott returns to Watkins Glen International where he has won the last two series events held at the track and is looking to get his third straight this weekend.

If Elliott were to win this weekend at Watkins Glen, he would break the tie with Kyle Busch for the most wins at the 2.45-mile track among active drivers and would become the third different driver in series history to win three consecutive races at Watkins Glen joining NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin (1993, ’94, ‘95) and Jeff Gordon (1997, ’98, ‘99).

The 25-year-old from Dawsonville, Georgia has made four series starts at Watkins Glen International posting two wins (2018, 2019) and an average finish of 7.0.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.:

Ross Chastain joins Trackhouse Racing in 2022 – Announced this week, Ross Chastain will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in 2022 and will join teammate Daniel Suarez. Trackhouse Racing purchased assets from Chip Ganassi Racing this season and will expand to a two-car organization in 2022.

“Ross (Chastain) is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” said Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”

“This is another dream come true for me,” said Chastain. “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin, however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and ranked 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings after posting two top fives and six top 10s this season.

StarCom Racing teams up with FARE for Watkins Glen – This weekend at Watkins Glen International StarCom Racing will team up with recurring partners, SungateKids and Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support, along with new 2021 partner, FARE, the largest private funder dedicated to Food Allergy Research & Education on Sunday, August 8 for the Go Bowling at The Glen race. StarCom Racing’s driver Quin Houff will be making his Watkins Glen series track debut.

“I am very excited to get to Watkins Glen for the first time and I’m looking forward to racing with a cause,” said Houff. “We are continuing our important mission with SungateKids and Share, and we are happy to welcome FARE to the team as well.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Back in Action: Xfinity Series heads to The Glen

NASCAR had a two-week break in action due to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but now the NASCAR Xfinity Series is heading to upstate New York for the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 on Saturday, August 7 at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This race marks the first back at the facility since the COVID-19 break in sports last season. Austin Cindric is the most recent winner at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series taking the checkered flag in 2019.

Here’s some quick facts about Watkins Glen International in honor of NASCAR making its return to the seven-turn, 2.450-mile road course.

There have been 26 Xfinity Series events at the track producing 15 different race winners and 16 different pole winners. Joey Logano holds the record for the youngest pole winner at 25 years, two months, 15 days in 2015. In 2019, Cindric became the youngest winner in Watkins Glen history at 20 years, 11 months and one day.

Only nine races in history have been won from the first starting position. The last race won from the pole was in 2018 by Joey Logano.

Kurt Busch holds the race record at the track from 2011 at 106.582 mph and Logano also holds the qualifying record at the track from 2016 at 124.552 mph. There will be no qualifying or practice this weekend across all three NASCAR national series.

The most recent race had 37 cars, nine lead changes and six leaders. There were seven cautions for 16 laps and 24 cars finished on the lead lap. There were 26 cars running at the finish and the winner, Cindric, led only eight laps. The margin of victory was 1.168 seconds.

In the last five races at the track, four of the finishes had margins of victory under 1.6 seconds. The only race with a longer margin of victory was in 2018 at 3.362 seconds.

There are 41 cars entered to run this weekend at The Glen. Of note, two Cup Series regulars are in the field, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones will be pulling double duty and racing on Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Allgaier will start on the pole Saturday afternoon, his first pole of the season, and Cindric will join him on the front row. The Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 will be 82 laps and 200.9 miles. Stage 1 will end on Lap 20 and Stage 2 will end on Lap 40.

Playoff Bubble: NASCAR Xfinity Series chances dwindling down

With seven races left in the regular season, it is time to take a look at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff clinch scenarios heading into this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. A win gets you in, but drivers must still clinch their spot-on points by accumulating enough points that even with a win they do not fall out of the top 30 and become ineligible for the Playoffs.

Already clinched:

The following three drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver Xfinity postseason field: Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier. No new drivers clinched a spot at New Hampshire.

Can clinch at via points at Watkins Glen:

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being 331 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Jeb Burton would clinch regardless of finish

Myatt Snider would clinch with 53 points

Can clinch via win at Watkins Glen:

Jeb Burton would clinch on his win alone.

Clinching for Regular Season Championship:

Austin Cindric cannot clinch the regular season championship this weekend. Second-place has 715 points and can still reach 1,135 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Standings Post-New Hampshire:

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Austin Cindric 797 19 4 7 27 In On Wins 2 AJ Allmendinger 715 19 2 5 15 3 Justin Allgaier 653 19 2 1 11 4 Jeb Burton 589 19 1 0 5 5 Myatt Snider 426 19 1 0 5 6 Daniel Hemric 684 19 0 5 5 266 7 Harrison Burton 615 19 0 2 2 197 8 Justin Haley 577 18* 0 3 3 159 9 Noah Gragson 544 19 0 2 2 126 10 Brandon Jones 489 19 0 1 1 71 11 Jeremy Clements 468 19 0 0 0 50 12 Michael Annett 450 18* 0 0 0 32 13 Riley Herbst 418 19 0 0 0 -32 14 Brandon Brown 409 19 0 0 0 -41 15 Ryan Sieg 375 19 0 0 0 -75 16 Alex Labbe 309 19 0 0 0 -141

Sunoco Rookie Class Update: Berry still on top

Josh Berry has held off Joe Gibbs Racing’s up-and-coming talent Ty Gibbs in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings for several weeks. Berry has 397 points and six awards while Gibbs has six awards but only 330 points. Ryan Vargas is in third with Jade Buford in fourth and Sam Mayer in fifth.

Berry has run in 16 of 19 Xfinity Series race run. Most recently, he covered for Michael Annett in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished eighth. Annett was out with an injury waiver. In total, Berry has one win, four top fives and nine top 10s.

Gibbs has only competed in nine of 19 races. He has two wins, seven top fives and seven top 10s to his name. His most recent race run was at Road America. Gibbs is entered this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings Rookies Points Awards Josh Berry 397 6 Ty Gibbs 330 6 Ryan Vargas 193 4 Jade Buford 129 1 Sam Mayer 50 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Erik Jones pulling double duty at The Glen - Jordan Anderson Racing announced that Richard Petty Motorsport’s NSCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2019 in the No. 31 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen on Saturday. Jones is currently in his fifth fulltime season in the Cup Series with 169 starts, two victories, 33 top fives and 64 top 10s. Jones, 25, is adding his name to a list of drivers that have piloted the No. 31 machine this season. Jones made history in 2017 becoming the first driver to win Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in all of NASCAR’s top-three national series. In three Xfinity Series starts at the track, he has a best finish of fourth in 2019 with an average finish of 6.3. He has two top fives and three top 10s and completed all 270 laps attempted.

Kyle Tilley running The Glen, Indy Road Course for Live Fast - Live Fast Motorsports and B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced that Kyle Tilley will compete for their respective teams in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events coming up at The Glen this weekend and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course the following week. Tilley was originally only scheduled to run Cup Series road-course events for Live Fast. This weekend will be Tilley’s Xfinity Series debut. He has two Cup Series starts under his belt from earlier this year at COTA and Road America.

Martins Motorsports to become multi-driver team - Tommy Joe Martins confirmed via Twitter that there will be multiple drivers behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet beginning in 2022. Martins realized that in order to keep his family-run team going, he needed to bring more drivers on board with funding. In a tweet, Martins said that “Opening up the seat will take our team to the next level & me into the next phase of my career.” He will make announcements about driver lineups, etc. in coming months.

Congrats to the Moffitt family - Brett and Stephanie Moffitt announced that they are expecting their first child in February. Moffitt, who runs fulltime in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports in the No. 02 Chevrolet, is currently 22nd in the points standings and has seven top 10s and one top five so far this season. The ultrasound and onesie were displayed in their announcement photo with the message “Daddy’s sidekick.”

Sam Hunt Racing fielding two entries at Indy - For the first time since its inception, Sam Hunt Racing will field two entries in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During the race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, SHR will field the No. 26 and 24 Toyotas with drivers Kris Wright and Will Rodgers. Wright will pilot the No. 26 and Rodgers will pilot the No. 24. Sam Hunt Racing has had multiple drivers behind the wheel for the team so far this season including Rodgers, Wright and others like John Hunter Nemechek and Santino Ferrucci. Rodgers will have sponsorship from GoodRX and RaceToEndHelpC.com.

Sage Karam running at Indy Road Course - Jordan Anderson Racing announced that IndyCar and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Sage Karam will compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the No. 31 Chevrolet. The race will be Karam’s Xfinity Series debut. He has two top 10s in eight starts in the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Karam joins the growing list of drivers that have competed for Jordan Anderson Racing this season.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

After two decades the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Watkins Glen

Following a three-week hiatus for the Olympic break, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action for the regular season finale at Watkins Glen International for the United Rentals 176 on August 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be the first time the Camping World Truck Series has competed at Watkins Glen since 2000.

Prior to this season, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has only competed at Watkins Glen five times. Watkins Glen International is located just outside Watkins Glen, New York and is a multi-elevational, seven turn road course that spans 2.45-miles.

The first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International took place on August 25, 1996 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. driving the Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet.

The five Camping World Truck races at Watkins Glen have produced four different winners, led by Ron Fellows with two victories (1997, 1999).

Former Truck Winners at Watkins Glen:

1996 – Ron Hornaday Jr. (Dale Earnhardt Inc.)

1997 – Ron Fellows (Billy Hess Racing)

1998 – Joe Ruttman (Roush Fenway Racing)

1999 – Ron Fellows (NEMCO Motorsports)

2000 – Greg Biffle (Roush Fenway Racing)

Kyle Busch Motorsports’ John H. Nemechek clinched Regular Season Championship

With his 31 points he earned at Knoxville Raceway, Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek has locked up the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Championship for the 2021 season and has also pocketed the 15 Playoff points that go with it. And to boot, Kyle Busch Motorsports has become the first organization to win multiple regular season titles.

List of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Champions:

2021 – John Hunter Nemechek (Kyle Busch Motorsports)

2020 – Austin Hill (Hattori Racing Enterprises)

2019 – Grant Enfinger (ThorSport Racing)

2018 – Johnny Sauter (GMS Racing)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Kyle Busch Motorsports)

John Hunter Nemechek has made 14 starts this season posting a series leading five wins, eight top fives and 11 top 10s. He will be making his series track debut at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Clinch Scenarios heading into the regular season finale

When the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action on Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International it will be the last chance drivers have to secure their spot in the Playoffs.

Already Clinched

The following 7 drivers have clinched a spot in the 10-driver postseason field: John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings:

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 35 points

Stewart Friesen: Would clinch with 43 points

Chandler Smith: Could only clinch with help

Derek Kraus: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among (Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen or Chandler Smith) and being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch regardless of finish

Stewart Friesen: Would clinch with 3 points

Chandler Smith: Would clinch with 15 points

Derek Kraus: Could only clinch with help

Tyler Ankrum: Could only clinch with help (cannot clinch with a Chandler Smith win)

Johnny Sauter: Could only clinch with help (cannot clinch with a Chandler Smith win)

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum, Johnny Sauter, Austin Wayne Self, Ryan Truex, Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray, Chase Purdy

The following drivers could clinch with a win and clinching a Top 20 position: Tate Fogleman would clinch with 45 points.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Etc.:

Paul Menard to drive fifth entry for ThorSport Racing – Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Paul Menard will be making his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to drive the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota this weekend at Watkins Glen International. This will be Menard’s second start of the season for ThorSport Racing. In his first start earlier this season at Circuit of The Americas he started 26th and finished 11th.

Menard is one of 11 drivers entered this weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that has previous experience at Watkins Glen in a NASCAR national series event.

