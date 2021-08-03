Racing with a Cause: StarCom Racing to Partner with Three Charities for Watkins Glen Race

StarCom Racing teams up with recurring partners, SungateKids and Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support along with a new 2021 partner, FARE, the largest private funder dedicated to Food Allergy Research & Education, at Watkins Glen on Sunday, August 8 for the Go Bowling at The Glen race. The blue, black and pink Chevy 00 will be piloted by Quin Houff who will make his Watkins Glen Cup race debut this year.

“I am very excited to get to Watkins Glen for the first time and I’m looking forward to racing with a cause,” said Houff. “We are continuing our important mission with SungateKids and Share, and we are happy to welcome FARE to the team as well.”

StarCom Racing PR