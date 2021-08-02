Kyle Tilley to Run Doubleheader Weekends for Live Fast Motorsports and BJ McLeod Motorsports at WGI and Indy RC

Live Fast Motorsports and B.J. McLeod Motorsports announce that Kyle Tilley will compete for their respective teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series in the two upcoming road-course race weekends at Watkins Glen International and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Tilley, who originally was scheduled to only run four NASCAR Cup Series road-course races for Live Fast Motorsports, will now compete in both NASCAR Series for two race weekends in a row.

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen will have Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers returning on-board Tilley’s Cup Series ride. Bright and noticeable on the No. 78 Ford Mustang is also the signature-colored blue of Tilley’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, European Le Mans Series, and Asian Le Mans Series team, Era Motorsport, also featured on the lower-rear quarter panel on the car.

Kyle Tilley’s ride in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen will be primarily sponsored by Tilley’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, European Le Mans Series, and Asian Le Mans Series team Era Motorsport, along with Battle Associates.

Coverage for Tilley’s doubleheader race weekend in Watkins Glen will begin on Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday, August 7th, at 4 p.m. ET with broadcast on NBC and radio coverage on MRN. The following day’s NASCAR Cup Series race, Go Bowling at The Glen, will begin at 3 p.m. ET with broadcast on NBCSN and radio coverage on MRN.

LFM PR