Almirola Wins and Secures Playoff Spot

Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines won their fourth straight NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola during the Foxwoods Casino 301. Almirola’s win marks number 3 of his career and guarantees him a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.



“Congratulations to Aric, Mike, Tony, Gene, and the entire No. 10 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Ford Performance Teams ran strong at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and it was great to see 5 Mustangs finish in the top 6. Despite a delayed start and rain, Aric and Mike were able to make their way to the front of the field and take home a well-deserved checkered flag at the Magic Mile.”



Almirola started the race in 22nd position but was able to maneuver the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang through the field, avoiding a multi-car accident at the beginning of the race. An early rain delay brought darkness into play at the end of the race and the decision was made to end 8 laps early as a precaution. With only 15 of 37 drivers on the lead lap, Almirola was able to pass lapped traffic and finish just over half a second in front of second place.



“I’m so proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Yates Engine Shop. We have been fighting, scratching, clawing and, man, this feels so good to have something pay off for all the hard work, so just really happy” commented Almriola.



Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski led 53 laps to finish P3 and won Stage 2, Joey Logano in P4, and Ryan Blaney in P5 while leading 64 laps and winning Stage 1. Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing led a race high 66 laps and finished in P6. In total, Ford Performance teams led 228 laps out of 293.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced on Saturday while Ford Performance teammates Austin Cindric with Team Penske finished P4, Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing in P10, and Ryan Sieg with RSS Racing in P13.



The NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series take a two-week break for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and return on August 7th & 8th at Watkins Glen International.



RYE PR