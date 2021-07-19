RCR Post Race Report - Loudon 301

“Our No. 8 Caterpillar #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was really strong today. I told Randall Burnett and the guys during the red flag that our car was sporty and could be in contention at the end. The handling built free during a long run, but it wasn’t unbearable or hurt us in any way. We barely adjusted on the handling during the race which is a sign of a really fast race car. We had to overcome a few different things - overshooting the pit stall and scrubbing the wall - but even though that cost us track position, I steadily worked my way back up inside the top-10. There were a few different strategies in play at the end when we were racing against the darkness. I hate we didn’t get to run the full distance, because I think we could have finished better than 13th. As we get closer to the playoff cutoff though, we will need to have a clean race and get a win to secure our spot. I know our team can do it and we will keep battling.”

-Tyler Reddick