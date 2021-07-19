RCR Post Race Report - Loudon 301

“It was an intense day to say the least in our No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We battled weather, ill-timed cautions and darkness. We started the race a little tight rolling through the center of Turns 3 and 4 but routine adjustments really helped the handling of our Chevy. In Stage 2, the caution flag came out while we were on pit road, pinning us one lap down. I’m proud of this team for giving me what I needed to race our way into position for the free pass. I wish we could have earned some Stage Points today and finished a little higher in the running order, but I know we gave it our all and that is just how it goes sometimes. There’s a lot of fight left in this team so don’t count us out of the NASCAR Playoffs battle yet. We’ll take these next few off weekends to regroup before Watkins Glen.”
-Austin Dillon