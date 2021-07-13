Michael McDowell Returns to New Hampshire with New Colors from Horizon Hobby

The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion will race with a new look on the No. 34 Ford Mustang at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday. Horizon Hobby returns to the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team this weekend with McDowell carrying their corporate colors. Horizon Hobby joined the team this season at the Pocono Raceway with their ARRMA brand.

Horizon Hobby has quickly become a favorite partner of the team with McDowell and his family using ARRMA products at home and learning more about the wide variety of RC products that the company has to offer.

“Horizon Hobby offers the best RC products for surface and air,” said McDowell who recently became an owner of an ARRMA Felony. “My family and I started using the ARRMA products and we immediately went to the hobby store and saw how many other Horizon Hobby products that we wanted to try. So, yeah, we are really enjoying this partnership as a family.

“They are coming back to the track this weekend with us in their Horizon Hobby colors and the car looks great,” continued McDowell. “We want all our fans to check out their website because they offer a lot for people ranging from enthusiasts to those just beginning to experience the thrill of RC. They have something for everyone.”

Horizon Hobby is a natural partner for McDowell who uses the products at the new RC course at the Go Pro Motorplex in Mooresville, N.C. A family affair, his children use the ARRMA Kraton. New to the car this weekend, Horizon Hobby welcomes Spektrum to the car. Spektrum is the leader in wireless radio systems and accessories. Their products have been used by enthusiasts in both surface and air competition.

“It’s amazing the level of technology that’s available in this space now,” said McDowell. “We’re still learning more from Horizon Hobby, but I’ve asked a lot of questions and it’s been fun to learn more about all their products and accessories, such as Spektrum.”

FRM hosted dealers at Pocono Raceway and will host more again this weekend.

“Our dealers enjoyed their time with Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team at Pocono,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “We see that our customers are just as excited about the program with their involvement on social media. They are engaging and it’s great to see so many fans excited about our company and brands. We are glad to be back at the track this weekend and see the fans in New England.”

For more information about Horizon Hobby, visit www.horizonhobby.com .