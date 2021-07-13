Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

Suárez may be frustrated with the results, but not with his Trackhouse Racing team who he says continues to bring fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack.
New Hampshire might be the place his luck turns around. He's scored top-10 finishes in two of his five Cup races and Suárez owns two starts at Loudon in the Xfinity Series starting and finishing in the top-five each time.
There will be no practice or qualifying at New Hampshire. NBCSN will broadcast Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET
Suárez and all the Cup drivers would like a good finish Sunday before they embark on a two-week break. The Cup Series returns to action Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International.