Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 12 16
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance NK Photography Photo

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez hopes for a little magic Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series visits New Hampshire Motor Speedway's Magic Mile.

He sure could use it.

In the last two races, Suárez endured mechanical issues on lap 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake Wisconsin and then his day was ruined on lap 32 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when another driver triggered a four-car accident that collected the No. 99.

Suárez may be frustrated with the results, but not with his Trackhouse Racing team who he says continues to bring fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack.

New Hampshire might be the place his luck turns around. He's scored top-10 finishes in two of his five Cup races and Suárez owns two starts at Loudon in the Xfinity Series starting and finishing in the top-five each time.

There will be no practice or qualifying at New Hampshire. NBCSN will broadcast Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET

Suárez and all the Cup drivers would like a good finish Sunday before they embark on a two-week break. The Cup Series returns to action Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick New Hampshire Advance
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top