Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez hopes for a little magic Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series visits New Hampshire Motor Speedway's Magic Mile.

He sure could use it.

In the last two races, Suárez endured mechanical issues on lap 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake Wisconsin and then his day was ruined on lap 32 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when another driver triggered a four-car accident that collected the No. 99.