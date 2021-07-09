Nascar Cup & Xfinity Series Races From Atlanta Motor Speedway Presented Saturday and Sunday on Nbcsn

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend on NBCSN, with pre-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. This weekend will mark the final pair of NASCAR races on the current track configuration before new banking will be installed.

NASCAR coverage this weekend will get underway with Xfinity Series Countdown to Green pre-race coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Cup Series coverage on Sunday begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into the green flag waving shortly following 3:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen will call both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Atlanta alongside Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth and Rutledge Wood will contribute to race coverage throughout the weekend, providing on-site reports. Coverage will celebrate Atlanta Motor Speedway’s history and look ahead to the future with this week’s announcement of the new track configuration. Earnhardt Jr. and William Bryon will host an iRacing simulation that will give a first-look at the new track configuration during pre-race coverage.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at nbcsports.com/predictor.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Dave Burns , Dillon Welch

, , Specialty Reporter: Rutledge Wood

Host: Jac Collinsworth

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBCSN

Streaming – NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., July 10 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBCSN 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sun., July 11 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Race NBCSN 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Post-Race NBCSN 7 p.m.

LUCAS OIL MOTOCROSS: SOUTHWICK NATIONAL

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Grant Langston

Pit Reporter: Ashley Reynard

The 2021 Lucas Oil Motocross season continues with the Southwick National from Southwick, Mass., this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dylan Ferrandis leads the 450 Class standings following his second straight victory, and third win of the season, in the Redbud National on the Fourth of July holiday weekend, while Jett Lawrence sits atop the 250 Class standings. Live streaming coverage of all races and qualifying this weekend will be available exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Motocross on Peacock, click here.

DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former NASCAR driver and crew chief Jimmy Means, and current owner of Jimmy Means Racing, is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download episode that airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

