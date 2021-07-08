United Rentals Named Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR

NASCAR and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, announce a multiyear partnership that will designate it as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities.

“United Rentals is the premier equipment rental company around the globe, so their expanded presence in NASCAR will further enhance support for both the race and the event experience at our facilities,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “As we build on our new partnership with United Rentals, we will feel the strength of the organization’s support behind the scenes and showcase our collaborative partnership through race entitlements at three of our NASCAR-owned tracks.”

“Our customers count on us to provide high-quality equipment, service and expertise, and we are excited to bring those resources to our partnership with NASCAR,” said Dale Asplund, Executive Vice President at Chief Operating Officer at United Rentals. “With a shared focus on exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional results, we see NASCAR as a natural partner. We look forward to working together.”

The multiyear United Rentals partnership includes race entitlements for 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at Watkins Glen International and Martinsville Speedway and future spring NASCAR Xfinity Series events. The United Rentals 176 at The Glen on Aug. 7 will be the last regular season race for the Camping World Truck Series and the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 will be the penultimate race of the series’ season.

To download the United Rentals logo and United Rentals 176 at The Glen and United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway logos, click here.

United Rentals, a preferred partner this season, will become an official partner of NASCAR beginning with the 2022 season. The brand will also be the “Official Heavy Power Rental Equipment Company of NASCAR” and the “Official Port-O-Let Partner of NASCAR.”

As part of the partnership, NASCAR-owned facilities will work collaboratively with United Rentals for access to rental construction and industrial equipment, supplies and tools and additional items for on-going facility maintenance and race preparations and support. The partnership will also extend to non-race events hosted at NASCAR-owned facilities.

Martinsville Speedway PR