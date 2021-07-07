Fr8 Auctions and Michael McDowell Celebrate with Camp Braveheart

It will be a busy week and welcomed week for Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell and partner Fr8 Auctions. McDowell and Fr8 Auctions will celebrate their Daytona 500 win together on Friday at the auction’s house headquarters, but first, McDowell will make a special appearance to Camp Braveheart on Thursday evening.
Camp Braveheart is a unique, residential summer camp providing essential medical care, treatment and fun for kids with heart defects and heart transplants. For some campers, camp brings many firsts – the first time away from home, the first time to ride a bike, climb to the top of the rock wall or learn to swim.
For many, it is the first time their scars make them feel included instead of different. The camp environment provides a unique setting where campers grow in confidence, build resiliency as they face difficult aspects of their disease head-on and acquire important life skills. For campers and volunteers alike, it is truly a magical and transformative experience.