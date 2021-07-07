Fr8 Auctions and Michael McDowell Celebrate with Camp Braveheart

“We’ve been waiting so long to see fans again, our partners again and to make these appearances to brighten up children’s lives,” said McDowell. “Fr8 Auctions and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation with the Brave Like Wyatt messaging, they do so much in the Atlanta community. Fr8 Auctions, Marcus Barela and their family, they are more than just partners. They make the whole deal like family.

“It’s great that I can go to Camp Braveheart and see these children,” continued McDowell. “I’m then heading to Fr8 Auctions and spend time with the staff. These are weekends that we’ve longed for since the pandemic. It makes for a full weekend of giving back, thanking people for their support and then having a great race.”

McDowell will be behind the wheel of the No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang this Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. His No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang will carry over 20 names of individuals who made a donation of $500.00 to Camp Braveheart.

“Michael represents us in a gr8 way at the track, but it’s what he does away from it that makes him special to us,” said Marcus Barela, Owner, Fr8 Auctions . “He’s always one of the first ones to help with #BraveLikeWyatt and helping others. We’re proud of him and wish him the best of luck on Sunday.”

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/