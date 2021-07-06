Spire Motorsports Heads to Atlanta With a New Boss

When Corey LaJoie hits the track for the Quaker State 400, veteran crew chief Ryan Sparks might be calling the shots from pit road, but LaJoie will have a new “Boss” riding along on his No. 7 ZL1 1LE Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“The Boss Baby: Family Business”, now in theaters and exclusively streaming on Peacock, will be showcased aboard LaJoie’s Spire Motorsports entry Sunday afternoon during coverage of the Quaker State 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NBC Sports picked up its portion of the 2021 NCS broadcast schedule last month with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway and will broadcast the remaining 16 races, including the 10-race playoffs between NBC and NBCSN.



DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business”, the sequel to the Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, debuted in theaters as well as being Peacock’s summer movie event for no additional charge to Peacock Premium customers in the U.S. on July 2. Fans can sign up for Peacock here.



LaJoie finished 25th in the Cup Series most recent visit to the legendary Hampton, Ga., oval where he has four previous starts on his resume. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old driver has made a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at AMS, including a venue-best 16th-place finish in March 2017.



The Concord, N.C., native has earned one top-10 and five top-20 finishes and currently sits 29th in points with 16 races remaining on the 2021 schedule. LaJoie finished 21st Sunday at Road America.



“Anytime you can partner up with a company like NBC is always cool,” offered LaJoie. “We’re able to do some fun things around the Boss Baby movie to push people towards theaters and the Peacock app to check it out. I’m looking forward to sliding around Atlanta on what will be the final race on the abrasive surface before a repave.”



The Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, July 11 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 21st of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR