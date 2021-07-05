RCR Post Race Report - Road America 250

“I’m proud of everyone who works on the No. 3 Dow Salutes Chevrolet. We knew we had our work cut for us since we started deep in the field, but if there’s anything this Richard Childress Racing team has proven this year, it’s that we aren’t afraid of grinding it out. We passed a lot of cars on old tires in Stage 1, which really shows how fast our Chevy was. It was hard to get track position today, but we finally clawed our way into the top 10 to start Stage 3. Overall, 11th is a solid finish with what we overcame, so nice job to the pit crew, spotters, road crew and everyone involved with today. Thanks to all of our troops, especially the 1,903 veterans and active-duty military members featured on the No. 3 Dow Salutes Chevy this weekend. It was great to highlight them, Team Rubicon and Dow’s Military Degree Equivalency program on the July 4th holiday. We’re headed to Atlanta next, and we’ll do our best to get a win there.”
-Austin Dillon