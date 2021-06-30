NASCAR Becomes First League Partner of BettorView

NASCAR and BettorView, a leading in-venue sports betting marketing and technology platform, are partnering to deliver NASCAR content at venues located within legal online betting sales across the nation. This partnership marks BettorView’s first with a professional sports league and is designed to help drive engagement and strengthen NASCAR’s foothold in the growing sports betting landscape.

“This collaboration will allow us to deliver NASCAR-specific content to a massive number of people actively engaged with sports betting,” said Joe Solosky, Managing Director, Sports Betting. “NASCAR’s handle is increasing at a healthy rate and this partnership will deepen our connection with this growing audience on a national scale.”

BettorView is the only multichannel solution of its kind in the gaming space, providing on-screen touch technology, brand ambassador activations and digital content marketing to more than 1,000 in-venue screens nationwide. With the start of the NASCAR Playoffs on the horizon, BettorView will showcase customized NASCAR stats, analytics and odds alongside special sports betting promotions in restaurants, bars, stadiums, and NASCAR tracks located in states where betting is legal, reaching millions of highly engaged sports fans.

"Since its inception, the vision for BettorView has been to enhance and reimagine sports fans' in-venue experiences with our technology and industry expertise. As a gaming and venue operator, it's exciting to partner with NASCAR, whose long-term strategy in the gaming space is as innovative, as it is focused on serving its fans and sportsbook partners alike," said Seth Schorr, CEO of BettorView.

BettorView created the first plug-and-play solution that brings sports betting content to hundreds of venues via its patented technology. The BettorView platform launched nation-wide in 2019, securing partnerships with top hospitality chains, independent bars, and professional sports teams. BettorView is optimized to make sure guests are engaged with the best sports and sports betting information, which increase dwell time and revenue.

"We're excited to bring our marketing and technology solutions to NASCAR and its partners, as the only multichannel solution of its kind in iGaming," said Javier Vargas, COO of BettorView. "BettorView is proud to assist NASCAR in its ability deliver measurable ROI to sportsbooks, with an emphasis on new user acquisition and increased betting activity.”

In the past two years, NASCAR entered into a series of partnerships with world-class brands to better position the sport in the sports betting space. Sportradar signed on as NASCAR’s integrity partner, BetGenius as its data provider, Penn National Gaming, BetMGM, and WynnBET as Authorized Gaming Operators, IMG Arena as its international streaming partner, and EquiLottery and LEAP in the lottery and virtual gaming spaces, respectively. To help fans become educated on sports betting, NASCAR recently launched NASCAR.com/betcenter and also works closely with The Action Network and VSiN.

