FRM Heads to Road America with Confidence in McDowell and Alfredo

This July 4 weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at the Road America road course. Sunday's 62-lap race in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin is an opportunity for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to continue its successful 2021 season.

With only 11 points separating four drivers from 14th in the point standings, every position will matter this Sunday for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team.

Anthony Alfredo returns the Speedy Cash colors to the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend. Alfredo is more than ready to get to Road America after bad luck in Pocono. Alfredo has had some of his best finishes this season on the road courses.

Sunday's race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on NBC.