FRM Heads to Road America with Confidence in McDowell and Alfredo

Another driver ready to race at Road America is Anthony Alfredo. He's ready to climb back into his No. 38 SpeedyCash.com Ford Mustang after bad luck at the Pocono Raceway. Alfredo has shined on the road courses this season. His latest road course race at the Sonoma Raceway, Alfredo was running in the top-10 late in the race before being spun out.
"The road courses have been pretty good to us," commented Alfredo. "It's funny because I've never been or even seen some of these tracks before, but we've had really good races and finishes. From the Daytona Road Course, COTA and Sonoma, we've had good finishes or good runs. This weekend is no different. I'm going to a new track, but our Speedy Cash team feels confident that we can have a good day on Sunday."
Alfredo has a best road course finish of 18th at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) earlier this year.