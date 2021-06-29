Pit Boss® Grills To Co-Sponsor Aric Almirola's Car For The Jockey Made In America 250

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, is proud to announce that it has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing to be a co-primary sponsor of the No. 10 Ford Mustang on July 4 in the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Pit Boss will join Smithfield Foods as co-sponsors on a car that will feature a patriotic paint scheme during the most barbecue-centric weekend in the United States.

"We are blessed to once again partner with Aric Almirola and the entire No. 10 team," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "As both a family man and a Christian athlete, Aric has been an outstanding ambassador for our brand as he continues to embody our core values. Fourth of July in the United States is synonymous with barbecue, so we couldn't ask for a better weekend to team up and once again bring this partnership to life. We look forward to another great weekend of racing and bringing people together for what is truly one of the best days of the year."

Sunday will be the third time this year that Pit Boss Grills has been a primary sponsor on the No. 10 Ford Mustang, having also done so in a Pit Boss Pro Series branded car at Phoenix Raceway on March 14 and a Pit Boss Platinum car on March 21 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition to the partnership with Almirola, Pit Boss holds an established presence in the sport, as the brand has held the Official Grill of NASCAR designation since 2018, is the official grill partner of Speedway Motorsports, and was the entitlement sponsor of the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race on May 22 at Circuit of the Americas.

"Grilling out and tailgating the race on July 4th weekend was a staple of my childhood growing up as a race fan," said Almirola. "The same is true with NASCAR fans today. Whether they're at the track cheering for us or, in the backyard watching on NBC, NASCAR fans will be in full force cooking Smithfield on their Pit Boss grills. It's an American tradition. Last weekend, we saw the most campers and tailgaters we've ever seen and I'm sure we will see the same this weekend at Road America. There's no better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than with Smithfield and Pit Boss Grills on the side of a red, white and blue No. 10 Ford Mustang. Hopefully, we can put this patriotic paint scheme up front where it belongs."

Fans can catch Almirola and the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip this Sunday on NBC and the NBC Sports app at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT. For more information on the race, please visit https://www.nascar.com/ 2021/jockey-made-in-america- 250-presented-by-kwik-trip.

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on YouTube.

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram, on Pinterest and on YouTube.

