Lure Lock Joins Gaunt Brothers Racing for Road America

Lure Lock, an innovator and new leader in the fishing tackle storage category, has joined Gaunt Brothers Racing and driver Ty Dillon for the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend July 3-4 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Lure Lock, which can be found online at LureLock.com and is available at such top retailers as Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, will serve as the primary sponsor for Dillon and the No. 96 Toyota Camry at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. The partnership serves as a home state race for Lure Lock, which is based in Ettrick, Wisconsin, approximately 200 miles west of Road America.

“Wisconsin is one of the top fishing destinations in the United States and it’s home to Lure Lock,” said John Skrabo, president of Tak Logic, the parent company of Lure Lock. “We’ve built the best tackle box on the market and our cutting-edge Tak Logic technology protects lures and keeps them in a smart and organized system. Promoting our product in our home state of Wisconsin during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America made a lot of sense, and that’s why we partnered with Ty Dillon and Gaunt Brothers Racing.”

Dillon is an ardent outdoorsman. In fact, Skrabo has known him for years, with Skrabo taking a 9-year-old Dillon duck hunting in Arkansas with Dillon’s grandfather, NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress. Now 29, Dillon is a long-standing ambassador for Bass Pro Shops who often fishes on the lakes, streams and ponds near the tracks where he races.

“Ty Dillon is a perfect fit for our brand,” Skrabo said. “He’s an avid outdoorsman, comes from a great family, and is a heck of a competitor.”

Road America will mark Dillon’s 166th career NASCAR Cup Series start and his fourth with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

“I love the outdoors as much as I love racing,” Dillon said. “There’s no better way to hit the reset button than by getting out on a lake, casting a lure and reeling in the kind of fish you tell stories about. But the quickest way to get that moment off on the wrong foot is to knock your tackle box over and spill your lures all over the place. Lure Lock fixes that. It’s ingenious. Once you get it, you’ll never store your lures in anything else.”

Fishing is fun and rewarding, unless more time is spent fishing for lures than actual fish. The Lure Lock system is both simple and ingenious. Its revolutionary tackle box built with Tak Logic technology protects prized lures and keeps hooks sharp in a smart and organized system.

The game changer is Tak Logic technology. The proprietary gel in the bottom of the trays secures tackle – even when the box is turned upside down and shaken. Beyond the convenience factor, the liner holds lures in place so its hooks don’t get dull by rubbing on the bottom of the box or on the lure itself. This keep the hooks sharp, which helps land more fish. It also reduces the need to open up the first-aid kit and treat a sliced finger while searching for a specific lure. Another great feature of the gel lining is that it’s easily cleaned with dish soap and warm water. As soon as it’s dry, it performs like new.

Augmenting the Tak Logic technology is Lure Lock’s locker system. No matter what kind of fishing an angler likes to do, they can organize their tackle by specific species or the species they wish to target on a particular day.

Constructed with durable ABS plastic, the locker can hold up to five Lure Lock boxes. It’s available in three sizes, allowing anglers to customize their lure selection for a particular outing and eliminating the need to bring too much fishing tackle. This is especially helpful for those expeditions involving a canoe or kayak.

Additionally, Lure Lock tackle boxes are designed to hang easily on a wall or pegboard, keeping valuable lures off the ground and at eye level when not in use.

“Organization and efficiency are the building blocks for success, and smart preparation beforehand – be it in racing or to catch that prized fish – gives you an upperhand and makes the whole experience more enjoyable,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “It’s impressive how Lure Lock took something as simple as a tackle box and made it incredibly efficient and a must-have for anglers. It’s a story and a product we’re proud to promote this weekend at Road America.”

The No. 96 Lure Lock Toyota Camry will turn its wheels for the first time on Saturday at Road America during a 50-minute practice session from 12:35 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. EDT. It returns to the track on Sunday for qualifying and the race. Qualifying takes place at 11:05 a.m. and the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip gets underway at 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR