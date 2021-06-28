Newman Finishes 22nd in Second Half of Pocono Doubleheader

Ryan Newman drove his Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang to a 22nd-place finish in Sunday’s second half of the Pocono doubleheader. Newman and the team employed an aggressive fuel strategy that had the No. 6 inside the top-10 with a handful of laps remaining.

Unfortunately, with a lack of cautions the team was forced to pit a few laps short of the checkered flag, relegating Newman to the 22nd-place finish.

Newman started the race 37th, after getting involved in an early accident during the first half of the doubleheader on Saturday. He wasted little time powering his Guaranteed Rate Ford through the field, picking up 14 spots during the first stage, to finish 23rd.

He would finish 25th during the second stage and move all the way inside the top-10 during the third and final stage, before being forced to pit late for fuel.

NASCAR heads to Wisconsin next weekend for a road course race at Road America. Sunday’s race is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN, and can also be heard on SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR