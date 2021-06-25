NASCAR Hall of Fame Statement on the Passing of Jack Ingram

The following is a statement from NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley on the passing of Jack Ingram:

“First and foremost on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Jack’s wife Aline and the entire Ingram family on the passing of Jack Ingram.

Jack’s contributions, accomplishments and tenacity in NASCAR are legendary. A dominant short track racer and five-time series champion are among the reasons this 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee was the first inductee whose career was predominately in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. He literally stockpiled wins by the bucket with a record 31 wins in the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series, a record that stood until 1997 as well as 286 wins in the predecessor division, the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Division, along with 12 track championships.

Known unilaterally as “The Iron Man” for his relentless, hard driving style to win, along with the incredible schedule he kept crisscrossing the country racing wherever there was a checkered flag to be captured. Ingram owned, built and worked on the cars himself and although his talent could have allowed him to compete in the premier series of NASCAR, he chose to stay in the series he knew and loved best. His two NASCAR Busch Series championships both came after the age of 45 – in 1982 and 1985, further solidifying this Iron Man’s legacy as a tenacious competitor and future Hall of Famer.

Jack was among the Hall of Fame’s staunchest supporters, actively participating in literally every event he was asked to from groundbreaking and grand opening of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, to voting days and induction ceremonies prior to and after his induction, as well as the annual Darlington Raceway “Throwback” weekend events with fellow Hall of Famers.

NASCAR has lost a true racer’s racer and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I have lost a dedicated supporter and cherished friend. Jack’s legacy and incredible accomplishments and contributions in NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and our archives at the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever."

NHOF PR