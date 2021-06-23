Roush Fenway and Acronis Extend Partnership; Acronis Welcomes Visual Edge IT

Today, Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the extension of its Official Cyber Protection Partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. In addition, Acronis announced it will now be supported by a provider of security technology solutions, Visual Edge IT. To celebrate the occasion, Acronis and Visual Edge IT branding will be featured on Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at the back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Races at Pocono on June 26th and 27th, 2021.

Acronis joined the Roush Fenway Racing family in 2019, using the partnership as a powerful marketing platform while providing fast, efficient, and secure cyber protection, and supporting the team through the challenging periods of pandemic lockdowns. Acronis helped Roush Fenway Racing enhance cyber protection capabilities, ensuring the Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS) for workloads, data, applications, and systems.

Acronis continues to expand Roush Fenway’s technological capabilities with advanced cyber backup and disaster recovery services, cutting-edge file sharing, and robust computer power simulations.

“The Acronis partnership with Roush Fenway Racing has been extremely valuable,” said Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing. “Not only does Acronis activate their partnership across social, digital, and at-track, but they have been key in helping our company work to avoid cyber security threats, protecting us from data breaches, and helping us be prepared in the event of a disaster recovery situation.”

As part of the renewed partnership, Acronis will provide the team with the award-winning Acronis Cyber Protect. This unique machine intelligence (MI) powered solution integrates data protection with cybersecurity, which helps prevent cyberattacks. Acronis Cyber Protect uniquely combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analytics needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts.

“Acronis has a long-standing partnership with Roush Fenway Racing, and over the past three years, we’ve proven that we are better together in our efforts to keep motorsport teams and their data protected,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “On the same note, we are very pleased to feature Visual Edge IT on Roush Fenway’s No. 17 Ford as a #CyberFit Delivery Partner this weekend at Pocono.”

Visual Edge offers services and equipment for business technology solutions from managed IT services and security to managed print and print supplies through our local providers across the country. With Visual Edge, customers benefit from day-to-day technology management, cloud-based security solutions, 24/7 network monitoring and threat protection, and end-user support – securing the customer environment and managing the infrastructure so customers can focus on their business.

“Visual Edge IT (VEIT) has partnered with Acronis as our go-to-market choice for protecting customers’ data from cybersecurity, disasters and human error,” shared Jason Bowra, General Manager, Managed IT Services for Visual Edge IT. “The Acronis integrations with other solution partners allow Visual Edge to have ‘one pane of glass’ from which we efficiently support all customers. Acronis is simply a great partner to help with our marketing and presale efforts through their delivery and protection of our customers.”

RFR PR