Unibet Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Unibet, a part of the Kindred Group, has partnered with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States and, specifically, with motorsports.

Unibet will be the primary sponsor for Harvick and the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team at two races – Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Oct. 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Unibet will also serve as the primary sponsor for Harvick during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Aug. 14 at Indianapolis. Unibet debuts with Harvick and the No. 4 team this weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway with placement on the front fender of the No. 4 Ford Mustang.

Kindred is one of the top online gambling operators with business across Europe, the U.S. and Australia. The Unibet brand is building on its years of European experience in the responsible gambling and player sustainability field and extending that mindset to its U.S. operations, with motorsports being a key platform.

“Sponsorship is an important part of our marketing initiatives in the states where sports betting is legal,” said Manuel Stan, Senior Vice President USA, Kindred. “Race fans are extremely passionate about their sport and their driver, in particular. Unibet exists to enhance fans’ passion for their sport. Our platform is straightforward, easy to understand, and filled with insights that allows our players to make informed bets. Integrating Unibet into the sport fans watch and cheer for is the best way to tell our story. We are By Players, For Players.”

Sports betting is legal in more than a dozen states. In line with sports betting’s growth, Unibet wants to expand it user base, with the platform already available to residents in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and Virginia.

“We’re proud to represent and work with Unibet to grow its platform, now and in the future,” said Brett Frood, President, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Fans are the lifeblood of our sport and Unibet offers a new and insightful way for fans to engage with our sport in a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Unibet this weekend at Pocono where Pennsylvania residents can experience Unibet’s offerings firsthand.”

The NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono begins at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday with the second race starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both races will be broadcast live on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Last year, Harvick won the first race of Pocono’s doubleheader on Saturday and finished second in the race on Sunday.

