No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez is a little more excited than normal for this weekend's visit to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Not only will the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday and Sunday in the season's only scheduled doubleheader, but the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track is one of his favorites.

Suárez's first of two career poles came at Pocono in July 2018, the same weekend he finished in second-place for his best career finish.