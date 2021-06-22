Richard Childress Racing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Neschen and Smooth Finish

RCR Graphics Center Powered by Roland, which handles design, printing and installation for all of RCR’s business needs and wrap schemes that fans see on the race cars at the track every week, will be able to continue to raise the bar of their high-standard wrap quality through the new partnership. With the addition of Neschen and Smooth Finish laminators, the Graphics Center will be able to finish their products more quickly with a higher level of efficiency for final design touches after being printed on the Center’s Roland machines.

Neschen and Smooth Finish will also partner with RCR Graphics to showcase their laminators and its technology to prospective and current customers and dealers by hosting groups at the Graphics Center to see the equipment in use.

“Our partnership with Neschen and Smooth Finish will play a vital role in overall efficiency in production at the shop,” said Nick Woodward, manager of the RCR Graphics Center Powered by Roland. “The laminators add the finishing touches that our wraps need in a reliable manner, which then helps us get the wraps on our race cars or projects back to our customers at a quicker rate.”

Neschen and Smooth Finish first partnered together in late 2020, as Smooth Finish became the German-based laminator business’ US distribution and technical support partner.

“Neschen is excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing, one of the premier, most iconic teams in the sport,” said Darren Speizer, managing director of Neschen. “The team at Richard Childress are true professionals, in every sense of the word, and require best-in-class solutions to meet their demanding schedules and needs. We are honored that RCR recognized the quality and performance that Neschen and Smooth Finish bring to the table, and choose to forge this amazing partnership.”

“I have worked with and supported the graphics department at Richard Childress Racing for many years,” said Don Bahr, owner of Smooth Finish. “Upon collaborating with Neschen last year, I immediately recognized that bringing these parties together would prove beneficial to everyone and deliver RCR Graphics the premier finishing solutions they have been searching for. In RCR and Neschen, we have two organizations that rely on the highest quality and speed every day, and together with the support and experience of Smooth Finish LLC, we definitely have a winning team!”

For more information on RCR, visit rcrracing.com .

For more information on Neschen / Smooth Finish lamintors, visit neschenlaminators.com .

For more information on Neschen, visit www.neschen.com

For more information in Smooth Finish LLC, visit www.smoothfinishllc.com

