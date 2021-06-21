Daniel Suárez Nashville Superspeedway Race Report

Daniel Suárez on his seventh-place finish Sunday in Nashville:

"What a great way to end the week in Nashville for all the Tootsie's folks and everyone who came out to support us this. We had a lot of fun and had a good run today. We got a little bit tight at the end and that kept us from finishing even better. (Crew Chief) Travis (Mack) made some great calls today and the pit crew was excellent. This is another step for us. We will keep working hard and getting better and better. We won't be satisfied until we are standing in victory lane."

Third top-10 of 2021:

“It was good. The car was good enough to finish right there in the top-10. I don’t know what it was, but in the last couple of runs, we lost some grip in the front. I don’t know if it was the race track, or what; but the guys did a very good job of making adjustments. The car was fast; we showed that a couple of times. We’ve just got to continue.”