NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway - No. 17 Wins!

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 36th Finish: 18th Tanner Gray started the Rackley Roofing 200 from the 36th position after missing qualifying. NASCAR found something they did not like on the lower nose section of the truck and required the team to replace it.

The Ford driver had advanced up to 24th in the opening eight laps and radioed that the truck was building tighter and tighter as the run went on. He finished Stage 1 in the 20th position.

The team pitted at the stage break for tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments and restarted in 15th. The truck fired off free and Gray ran as high up as 14th, but was in 17th when the caution waved on lap 78. He stayed out under caution and restarted in eighth and finished Stage 2 there to earn three stage points.

At the stage break the team pitted for tires and fuel. An uncontrolled tire penalty forced the No. 15 to restart the rear of the field in 28th.

The caution flag came out on lap 111 and Gray was up to 21st. The green flag waved with 33 laps remaining and he was able to gain three more positions to finish in 18th.