NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway - No. 17 Wins!

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 14th
Finish: 21st
- Hailie Deegan qualified 14th for her first race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday evening.
- On lap 20, Deegan reported her Monster Energy F-150 was a little loose on entry but she was running top-10 lap times. With 10 laps to go in Stage 1, Deegan was 23rd.
- Deegan closed out the first stage in 22nd and reported her F-150 was still loose on entry. She pitted during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help with her loose condition.
- The California native started the second stage from 23rd. With 20 laps to go in the stage, Deegan was 24th as she continued to battle the loose condition. A caution was displayed on lap 78 and Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and major adjustments. She restarted 22nd and closed out the stage in 20th.
- Deegan started the final stage from 22nd and slipped back to 29th when the caution was displayed on lap 111. Under the caution, Deegan stayed out and moved up to the 27th position for the restart. With 10 laps to go in the event, Deegan was in the 21st spot, where she ultimately finished.