FRM Nashville Preview: Love's Travel Stops and Speedco Cover Cup Cars, Crosley Brands Returns Winning Scheme to Gilliland

Todd Gilliland is coming into Nashville with a familiar partner. Crosley Brands, a winner at the Circuit of the Americas in late May returns to the No. 38 truck with it's special Arie Luyendyk tribute scheme. Crosley knows you don't change a winning scheme and Gilliland agrees.

"You keep the good luck going," said Gilliland. "Winning with Crosley Brands on our truck in Austin was really cool and we all thought it made sense to just keep the 'mojo' going. I have to thank Bo LeMastus for all his support. We can't do this without all our partners."

Gilliland goes into Friday night's race having one of his best season's in his career. With one win, the goal is to keep competing for wins. Gilliland knows he'll be on equal footing at the Nashville Superspeedway.

"This is a new track for most of the guys," said Gilliland. "Some of the guys have raced on this track, but not too many. It looks like a lot of fun and I know there are going to be a lot of fans there, too. It's going to be a great race."