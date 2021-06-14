Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Nashville Advance

When Justin Marks saw the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule he circled one race in particular - Sunday's 400-mile race at Nashville Superspeedway.

It is the first Cup race in the Nashville area in 37 years.

The former Xfinity Series race winner and longtime sports car driver who is now a first-year Cup Series car owner targeted Nashville because of its proximity to his new Trackhouse Entertainment Group's corporate headquarters in Franklin, Tenn.

Marks sought out the Nashville cultural landmark Tootsie's Orchid Cafe to join his team's effort for the race.

While Marks focuses on the team and business end of the sport his driver Daniel Suárez wants to make certain he has a good outing in Nashville.

He'd also like to make it a special weekend for the man who was most important to his driving career - his father Alejandro.

Suárez would love nothing better than the call home to Mexico Sunday night to wish Alejandro a Happy Father's Day and talk about his first career Cup Series victory.

Sunday's race also marks the first race for NBC who will cover the sport for the rest of the season. NBC will televise the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

