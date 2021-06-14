Harvick Finishes 15th in All-Star Race

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 3 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 4 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 5 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-15):
● Kevin Harvick started eighth and finished 11th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang raced into the top-10 before a caution on the opening lap.
● Harvick raced in and around the top-10 throughout the stage. He radioed to crew chief Rodney Childers that his car was loose in traffic.
Stage 2 Recap (Laps 16-30):
● After an inversion of the top-12 drivers, Harvick started second and finished 16th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang got tight during the restart and, with no help from behind, Harvick lost momentum and fell to 15th place.
● Harvick continued to note tight-handling conditions during the first four laps of the stage.
● The No. 4 team pitted at the end of the stage for four tires, fuel and adjustments.
Stage 3 Recap (Laps 31-45):
● Due to a full-field invert, Harvick started sixth and finished 15th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang driver held his place inside the top-10 throughout the stage.
● Harvick pitted at the end of the stage for chassis adjustments and fuel.
● The No. 4 team just missed the position to start the next stage on the pole position after the random draw inverted the top-nine cars.
Stage 4 Recap (Laps 46-60):
● Harvick started 10th and finished 16th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang was extremely loose four laps into the stage.
● Harvick continued to lose momentum due to handling issues and fell outside the top-15.
Stage 5 Recap (Laps 61-90):
● Harvick started 17th and finished 15th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang made a green-flag pit stop on the opening lap of the stage. All cars were required to make a green-flag pit stop within the stage’s first 20 laps.
● When green-flag pit stops cycled through, Harvick was ninth.
● The caution was thrown on lap 79 due to a spin by the No. 42 car. The No. 4 team opted not to pit during the caution period.
● On the restart, Harvick was caught in the middle lane and lost momentum, demoting him to 15th.
● The team pitted at the end of the stage for four tires, fuel and adjustments.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 91-100):
● Harvick started 15th and finished 15th.
● The No. 4 #BuschToTheMoon Ford Mustang driver drove hard in the opening laps, but handling issues continued to mire his day and he dropped to 19th.
● Despite challenges with the car’s handling, Harvick was able to race his way back up to 15th when the checkered flag waved.
Notes:
● Harvick has made an appearance in every single NASCAR All-Star Race during his 21-year career, the most of any driver eligible for this year’s All-Star Race.
● Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race with a .206 of a second margin of victory over runner-up Brad Keselowski.
● The All-Star Race featured 11 lead changes among eight different drivers. Twenty-one drivers comprised the field.
Next Up:
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, June 20 with the inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The race gets underway at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
