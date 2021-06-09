Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing All-Star Race Advance

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez would like history to repeat itself Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race held for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Suárez won the second segment to advance from the qualifying race into the All-Star Race. He nearly won the $1 million prize before finishing second to Kevin Harvick.

Suárez restarted on the inside lane of overtime in the final 10-lap stage and appeared to sneak past Harvick with a push from Denny Hamlin. Suárez, though, never got clear and could not jump up in front of Harvick, who eventually powered around Suárez on the outside with a healthy push from Joey Logan

Suárez, who won the Open and finished 15th in the 2017 All-Star Race, will need to advance out of the Open on Sunday by winning one of the three segments or by winning the fan vote. If he advances, he will join the 20-driver field competing in the six-round, 100-lap All-Star race.

Chase Elliott won last year’s All-Star Race, held for the first time at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Of the 36 previous editions, 34 were held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with only last season’s Bristol event and the 1986 running at Atlanta Motor Speedway held away from the North Carolina track.

The race winner will collect $1 million, and an additional $100,000 will be presented to the fastest pit crew in a mandatory stop near the end of the race.

FS1 will televise the Open at 6 p.m. ET and the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. 

