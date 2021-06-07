Briscoe Finishes 17th at Sonoma

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-20):

● Chase Briscoe started 25th and finished 11th.

● The Ford Performance Racing School driver gained four spots on the first lap and was sitting 21st before making a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 10. Briscoe pitted for tires and adjustments after reporting his Ford Mustang was lacking forward drive and was tight.

● He joined the field in 30th but cycled to 17th when the yellow flag was shown on lap 11 for the competition caution. The No. 14 lined up 17th for the restart on lap 14 and advanced to 11th before the end of the first stage.

● At the stage break, Briscoe radioed that his forward drive was better, but his Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was still tight, especially in turn six. He pitted for tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment under caution and lined up 25th for the beginning of Stage 2.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 21-40)

● Briscoe started 25th and finished 32nd.

● The No. 14 Ford Mustang was sitting 21st when the third caution of the race occurred on lap 32. Briscoe reported he was still tight, but the team elected to stay on track and lined up to start seventh for the lap-35 restart.

● On lap 38, crew chief Johnny Klausmeier called Briscoe to pit road for a scheduled green-flag stop for tires, fuel and adjustments. He rejoined the field in 32nd and stayed on track when the stage ended to restart 18th.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 41-92):

● Briscoe started 18th and finished 17th.

● The Ford Performance Racing School driver slipped back to 21st on the first lap of the final stage but steadily worked his way through the field to enter the top-10 on lap 55.

● Briscoe was running eighth on lap 63 when he visited pit road for a scheduled green-flag pit stop. He received tires, fuel and an adjustment to free up the No. 14 Ford Mustang on the right-handed turns.

● The No. 14 cycled out 18th and was running 17th when the yellow flag was shown on lap 72. Briscoe pitted on lap 74 for fresh tires, fuel and one final adjustment for the final 16 laps.

● Briscoe restarted 20th and powered through two additional cautions, and overtime, to finish 17th in his first start at Sonoma.

Notes:

● Briscoe was the highest finishing NASCAR Cup Series rookie for the 13th time this season.

● Kyle Larson won the Save Mart 350k to score his ninth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season, his first at Sonoma and his first on a road course. His margin over second-place Chase Elliott was .614 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 18 laps.

● Thirty-three of the 37 drivers in the Save Mart 350k finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Sonoma with a 47-point advantage over second-place Larson.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing SchoolMustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Getting time on track yesterday in the ARCA West race was good for learning the track, but there wasn’t much outside of that I could take away with the cars being so different. I just could never get the car to really do what I wanted it to do. We really struggled with forward drive, which, if we had been able to have practice, we could’ve worked on some of that. It’s just hard to make those adjustments during a race. Johnny (Klausmeier, crew chief) made the right calls to get track position, but the cautions didn’t fall like we were hoping. To come out top-20 and learn a lot throughout the race is really all we can ask for right now.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the nonpoints NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 6 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.

TSC PR