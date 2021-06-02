Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Sonoma Advance

You pulled double duty at Charlotte last weekend and ran up front for a bit during the Xfinity Series race. Does that help boost your confidence when you get back in the Cup Series car? “The Cup Series side can wear on your confidence and, I guess, make some people question your stock in the sport. People wonder if you can still drive after five months of not running up front, so to go and run in the Xfinity Series and lead about half the race, it felt good. It helped my confidence to remind me I can still do it. The car is so important and, on the Cup Series side, we are a little off. So, once we can get that sorted out and get the cars back to where they need to be, we’re going to be capable of running up front. It’s just going to take some time and we’re all trying to figure out what we need. As a rookie with no practice, it makes it that much harder. We definitely feel like the cards are stacked against us but we’re learning with each race and I still feel like I’ve learned a lot over these last 15 races.” It’s your first race at Sonoma this weekend. What are you most concerned about in your debut there? “Of all the places to go and not have practice, this is certainly not ideal. I’m going to run the ARCA West race on Saturday and that will give me a chance to at least see the track. I’m excited to do that and get back to the ARCA Series with Chad Bryant Racing. Chad was my crew chief when I won the championship back in 2016, so it’ll be fun to be back working with that group and to have a chance to feel out the track before Sunday. I’m just hoping I know which way to turn on the racetrack. Sonoma is the only track I’ve never been to before in any kind of car. Luckily, we have the simulator and iRacing and all these things where I can be the most prepared that I can be, but there’s still nothing like getting out there for real and just trying to see the racetrack. I don’t know what the tires are going to feel like, or how much they fall off, or how much to save, what curbs you can hit, what curbs you can’t hit. There are so many variables that, until I get there, it’s going to be hard to say, but I’m excited. In the past, Sprint car guys have had a lot of success at Sonoma. Tony (Stewart) was always really good there. (Kyle) Larson is good there. Everybody I’ve talked to says it’s extremely slick and worn out and I love slick and worn-out racetracks. Sonoma is one I’ve been really wanting to get to for a long time, so I’m excited to finally go there this year.” TSC PR