NCS ADVANCE: Scott Heckert Racing Sonoma in the No. 78

|
Scott Heckert Notes of Interest
|
• Scott Heckert has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in a career that began in 2016 at Loudon with Rick Ware Racing where he was one spot short of a top-25 in his NXS debut. With one NASCAR Cup Series start at the Daytona Road Course in 2021, Sonoma will be Heckert’s second Cup race.
• Heckert’s start in the Save Mart 350 Sunday at Sonoma in Sonoma, California, will be his second NASCAR Cup Series start since his debut Feb. 21, 2021 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.
• Of Heckert’s ten career Xfinity Series starts, all of them have come on road courses. He has finished in the top-20 three times. Heckert’s best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was in 2019 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International where he finished in 13th.
• About Surface Suncare: Sun protection is a very important part of your everyday life. So, Surface Products has developed a line of The World's Most Comfortable Sunscreens that work with the lifestyle you live. Surface knows not everyone is looking for the same thing. So, we developed a Purpose-Built line of products from our Original formulas to our Mineral, Non-Nano Zinc Oxide based sunscreens. All designed to leave you feeling comfortable and protected from the sun no matter what your adventure is. It's Your Life, protect it!
|
Scott Heckert, Driver of the No. 78 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang
|
How do you prepare to compete on a track you’ve never been to before?
“I’ve been to Sonoma and raced there before but only in a GT4 class car. To prepare, I do lots of Iracing. I have also watched the entire NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma from 2019 plus any on-board footage from 2019 that I can get my hands on.”
The NASCAR Cup Series car will be the same package as the one you drove in February’s Daytona Road Course, how do you go into a situation where you know the track but the car not so much?
“Yeah so the race at Sonoma will have the same package as the one I made my Cup debut in at the Daytona Road Course. Sonoma is a totally different track, but I have an idea of what it’s going to feel like. On lap one of the race at Sonoma, I’m gonna feel out the track but in NASCAR Cup Series race, where it’s highly competitive, I don’t have a lot of time to feel it out so I’ve got to be best prepared to go for it at lap one.”
You’ve one Cup start and 10 NXS starts, why do you want to make more?
“Everyone dreams of racing on Sundays. I enjoy driving these cars and helping BJ McLeod out. More importantly, I enjoy working with BJ in every rank of his team and all of the different cars that he owns. It is so fun to be apart of and I am really looking forward to this weekend.
Live Fast Motorsports PR