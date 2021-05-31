“I am proud to congratulate Rick Hendrick and all of Hendrick Motorsports on breaking the all-time wins record for a NASCAR Cup Series race team, long held by the legendary Petty Enterprises team. With nearly 40 years of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has set the gold standard for race team success. Rick Hendrick has already cemented his legacy as a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and now adds another incredible accomplishment to an exemplary NASCAR career.” – Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO
Statement from Jim France on Hendrick Motorsports' Record-Breaking Win
Sunday, May 30
Speedway Digest Staff
