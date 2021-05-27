Okuma & RCR Celebrate 20-Year Partnership

Remarkably, most of the parts used on each of RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolets and ECR engines are designed and produced in-house by specialized teams of engineers, mechanics and machinists. Notable performance milestones have been reached by the team using race car parts precision-built on Okuma machines, including Austin Dillon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series championship, as well as Tyler Reddick’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

As RCR’s fleet of Okuma machines grew, so did the nature of the business relationship. Today, the renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization serves as an ideal technology showroom for Okuma machines. Okuma customers and prospects regularly visit the RCR facility to demonstrate the capabilities of Okuma CNC machines, experience behind-the-scenes tours of RCR’s expansive campus, and enjoy a meal at Childress’ award-winning winery, Childress Vineyards.

“We depend on Okuma America Corporation every day to meet the challenging demands of building precision parts for our NASCAR teams,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud to open our doors to Okuma customers and prospects to curate custom experiences and showcase the technology, innovation and creativity at our race shop. As we reflect on 20 years of collaboration, we look forward to continuing to meet our business needs together with Okuma America.”

In addition to interactive visits to the RCR campus, Okuma’s relationship with RCR affords clients the opportunity to immerse themselves into all of the heart-pounding action of attending a NASCAR race in person. Thanks to the RCR relationship, Okuma clients have experienced once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as behind-the-scenes tours, driver meet-and-greets, and the ability to watch a race from the unique perspective of pit road.