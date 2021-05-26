Cole Custer Charlotte Advance No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

How has your experience been working with Wow Wow Classic Waffles in support of Feeding America®? “It has been an incredible experience, already, to work with Wow Wow Classic Waffles in their effort to fight hunger with Feeding America®. There are so many communities across the country that benefit from the work Feeding America® does, and having them on the car for the race at Charlotte is a great way to bring more attention to all their programs. It doesn’t take much to get involved, and this is a perfect opportunity for not only me and the guys on the 41 team do our part, but for the fans to be involved, too. Hopefully, we’re able to use these races to drive awareness and help out as many families as we can.” What are your thoughts about how NASCAR embraces the military, especially our fallen heroes each Memorial Day weekend? “It’s definitely really cool how we honor the fallen military members on our cars. NASCAR has always done a really good job saluting the military and everything they’ve done for our country to keep us safe. We wouldn’t be here without the military. Especially during these times, you really appreciate the people who risk their lives for us. I think it’s really cool that we do this and hopefully we can give Petty Officer Job a good run this weekend.” Do you do anything different to prepare for and survive a race as long as the Coca-Cola 600? “The 600 is definitely the longest race I’ve ever run. I think the biggest thing is staying hydrated and making sure you’re loose before the race and not sore. Just try and relax, especially in the first part of the race. At halfway you just need to try and settle in and get some laps done. The thing about it is you can’t really relax too much because you have to fight for the stage points, and fight for track position as much as you can. You have to stay hydrated. I guess there’s the need for a snack in there somewhere, too, but it’s definitely the longest, most grueling race that I’ve run.” You’ve had solid runs most every time you raced at Charlotte in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. Why do you think you’ve excelled there? “Charlotte has always been a good track for me. I’ve always run pretty good there. It’s definitely one of the most difficult mile-and-a-half tracks that we go to because it’s so edgy. It’s starting to get bumpy and you have to move around a little bit. It’s definitely a challenging mile-and-a-half to race on. It’s really line-sensitive. It’s a track where you have to have a really good, consistent line at so you can kind of navigate the bumps in the corners. It’s one of those places that’s starting to get a little more worn out and it’s starting to get more character. It’s worked out for me and been good to me in the past. It’s just a matter of trying to figure out how you can work traffic and work your way to the front.” TSC PR