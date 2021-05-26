Chase Briscoe Charlotte Advance No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

You notched your first top-10 at COTA last weekend in just your 14th Cup Series start. You’ve said all along you just needed a day of no mistakes. Is that how the finish came together? “It was a day we had been waiting for all year long. Everything finally came together, even after having to start from the back. We knew it would be a good opportunity to go run up front, and the rain definitely helped, as well. We were in a position to be able to get stage points in each stage and then come out with a top-10. I knew we were going to be in trouble if we didn’t switch to wet tires when we got the first chance early in the race, so I’m glad we were able to stay out of trouble on slicks for those first few laps and come out with a good finish. Now we have to follow up this week and show what we’re capable of.” The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the most challenging races on the schedule – 600 miles around Charlotte Motor Speedway and you’ll have a special person on board the HighPoint.com Ford Mustang this weekend. What does it mean to you to be a part of this event, and what can be expected from the No. 14 team? “It’s always fun when you can honor these guys and girls who have fought for our country and our freedom. The Coca-Cola 600 is a race I’ve always wanted to be a part of. The pageantry that goes into that race, and really the whole day, is super cool. I think Petty Officer Lee deserves to be on the car every week. It’s an honor to have him on there and to be able to share his story. We want to do him proud. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do if it wasn’t for him and all of the others who have given their lives to protect us. “But, in terms of the race itself, I don’t know what to expect, really. I’ve heard some guys say the Southern 500 is the longest-feeling race, others say this one is, and some say Atlanta feels the longest. I’m sure it’ll be a challenge, and then you throw the Xfinity race in, and now we’re at 900 miles in two days. I’ve never done two races in one weekend, with the exception of the Bristol dirt race. It’ll be hot, I’m sure, but it’ll help that we run the Cup race at night. It’ll be fun to be slipping and sliding around out there and to have lots of seat time to figure out what I need, but it’ll definitely be another challenge to overcome. We had some work to do on our 1.5-mile program, so practice and 600 miles of racing will give us a good opportunity to tune some adjustments in.” TSC PR