Kevin Harvick Charlotte Advance No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

In many ways, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend can be called a throwback weekend because there will be practice and qualifying. How does that change the complexion of that event for you? “With where we are with our cars right now, I think practice is definitely going to be something that will allow us to at least try a couple of things and have some direction before we start to race, because we’ve started every race, for the most part, not close to where we need to be. We spend the whole race trying to get ourselves in a position to be better and never get it to a point where it’s good. Being able to try a couple of things and have some sort of idea of where you need to be from a balance standpoint before the race starts is going to be a benefit for us.” Much is made about the Coca-Cola 600 being the series’ longest race. Because the race is so long, can it be a good thing where if you’re not where you want to be, you have time to make things right? Or is the other side of the coin being that it’s too long of a race to not be good? “There’s just not a lot of room for error because somebody’s going to be good and you’ve got to put yourself in a position to stay on the lead lap. There are so many different areas of transition that you go through in that race because of the fact that the sun goes down after it starts hot and slick. Then as you transition into the night, you have to have something completely different in your car compared to what you had at the beginning of the race. So there’s a sacrifice you have to make at the beginning of the race to just basically try to keep yourself in a good position. Don’t make any mistakes, stay on the lead lap, and try and put yourself in a good position for the night because that’s when it really counts.” Attrition used to be a driver’s biggest foe in the Coca-Cola 600, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Why? “I think the cars and the parts and the pieces have all become so good. We run the engines three races before we can rebuild them, so the engine is just not as questionable as it used to be because of the fact the engine builders are really good and all the parts and pieces and lubricants have just become so much better. It is still a long race. There are a lot of things that come into play in that race because you add that extra 100 miles, so there will be a temperature change of what’s acceptable with the engine as far as how many laps you can practice – there’s not going to be that much practice anyway, so you’re not going to be able to reach that limit. But that extra 100 miles still does make a difference.” NASCAR’s rulebook makes teams operate in a pretty small box. When it comes to a momentum track like Charlotte, how important is Mobil 1’s technology in the overall efficiency of your racecar, specifically in regard to reducing friction, heat and rolling resistance? “Mobil 1 technology is a true difference maker, especially this year. There’s a development freeze on all the parts and pieces that go into the racecar as we get ready for the NextGen car in 2022. That means we have to maximize what we’ve got. Efficiency equals speed. The less friction, the less rolling resistance, the faster you’ll go. From the synthetic oil in the engine to all the lubricants throughout the car, it all adds up to a more efficient racecar, and that shows up on the stopwatch.” What does it mean to honor and remember a military member on your No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford this Memorial Day weekend? “There isn’t any sport that honors the military any better than NASCAR. I know a lot of sports do a lot of things for our military, but when you roll into this particular weekend with the Coke 600 and you’re a part of the celebration and remembrance for all the things that have happened with our military, to see the support that NASCAR and everybody in our garage gives the military, especially on this particular weekend, is something that gives you goosebumps. We’re honored to carry the name of Staff Sgt. Alexander on our car this weekend.” TSC PR