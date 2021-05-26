Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Death Wish Coffee for Coca-Cola 600

“We know Anthony and NASCAR fans #GoForBold every day,” said John Swedish, Director of Strategic Engagement and Partnerships. “This Memorial Day we want to see everyone come together and show us how. This is great opportunity for all NASCAR fans to have fun, show us what you’ve been doing to get through the past year and support Anthony.”
“It’s cool to see Death Wish Coffee getting fans involved,” said Alfredo. “They are coming back in a bold way, too. It’s super cool because it allows you just to be creative and have fun. Being bold means so many different things to so many people. Just show us!”
Alfredo will hit the track in the Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang this Friday evening for practice before qualifying on Saturday and Sunday’s 600-mile event. Sunday’s race will be televised live at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.