Fr8 Auctions to Honor Georgia Fallen Hero at Coca-Cola 600

Fr8 Auctions will honor a true Georgia hero this M emorial Day weekend at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway during the running of the Coca-Cola 600. The No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang will race in the honor of First Lieutenant Howard David Payne III.

Payne was a member of the United States Army who made the ultimate sacrifice during service in the Vietnam War. Payne, who was from DeKalb County, was awarded many different commendations, including the Purple Heart for his service.

Fr8 Auctions, based in Lithia Springs, Ga., will turn the No. 34 Ford Mustang camouflage this weekend with the 11 th Light Infantry Brigade insignia on the side of the car. Payne served as the leader of the 59th Infantry Platoon Scout Dog, or 59th IPSD, whose mission was to provide support to units of the 11th Brigade as they fought the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army.