Spire Motorsports Partners with Walmart, Stringer Performance for Vaccination Event at Charlotte Motor Speedway

In a nationwide effort to help expand COVID-19 vaccine uptake, Walmart today announced a partnership with their Walmart mobile wellness program, Stringer Performance and Spire Motorsports for a three-day vaccination and education event at Charlotte Motor Speedway leading up to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.



Walmart’s licensed pharmacists will be onsite to vaccinate eligible attendees of the event Friday, May 28 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The event will take place at the speedway’s Fan Zone near sections O5-O7. Attendees 12 and older can walk up to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while allocation lasts. Information on where to get a second dose of the vaccine will be available onsite. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine, however patients should bring their insurance card if they have one.



Spire Motorsports’ driver and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship contender Justin Haley, and six-time World Champion and Top Fuel Driver, Clay Millican will be available to sign autographs at the Walmart event. Millican will be available for a meet and greet with fans on Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. Haley and Millican will be onsite Sunday May 30 at 3 p.m. to greet fans ahead of the race. Stringer Performance and Millican have been promoting vaccination education and hosting events with Walmart over the past month.



“Walmart is so excited for this opportunity to partner with Spire Motorsports and Justin Haley for this vaccine event. Our mobile wellness vehicles allow us to be out in the community and help provide vaccines to as many eligible community members as possible. We want to help the country re-open and can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. This event helps us get one step closer to our goal,” said Nick Infante, vice president state and local government relations at Walmart.



As part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the Mobile Wellness program will generate education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, in tandem with the program sponsor products from Clorox, Kleenex, and GSK.



Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue supporting states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/ covid-vaccine.

Spire Motorsports PR