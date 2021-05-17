Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

The NASCAR Cup Series visits Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Sunday for the first time.

It will be as close to a home race as it gets for Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez. The 29-year-old grew up in Monterrey, Mexico about 375 miles from COTA and is sure to get extra cheers in driver introductions on Sunday.

While he might be a fan favorite, Sunday will mark the first time Suárez has raced on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course. He drove a production car around the circuit last week to learn the track layout and has spent considerable hours on a computer simulator practicing for the weekend.