The high speeds and banking of Dover (Del.) International Speedway have gobbled up many a race car in recent years earning the concrete mile oval its nickname "The Monster Mile."

The track's mascot is "Miles the Monster."

No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro Driver Daniel Suárez has already befriended the track and Miles in his brief racing career.

Dover is statistically the Trackhouse Racing driver's best oval.