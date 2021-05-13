CURO Doubles Down at Dover

Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance will be giving their full support to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this Sunday at the Dover International Speedway. Revolve Finance, which enables straightforward online banking, will make their debut as the primary partner of the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell while Speedy Cash continues its primary support of Anthony Alfredo. Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance are both brands of CURO Group Holdings Corp.



“It’s been great to see the success that Front Row Motorsports has been having this season,” said Ryan Rathje, Chief Product Officer at CURO. “The excitement of winning the Daytona 500 has resonated with our customers and this is a great opportunity to partner with Michael McDowell with our newest brand, Revolve Finance. This will be the first time we’ve had both Revolve Finance and Speedy Cash on the track together and it’s exciting for our company.”



Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance have been season-long associate partners of all FRM entries this season with multiple primary schemes on the No. 38 of Alfredo. “It’s great to have the Speedy Cash colors back on our car at Dover this weekend,” said Alfredo. “And, it’s really cool to see them on the No. 34 Ford Mustang, too. We’re ‘one team’ at FRM and our partners benefit from all our success from our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program to both our Cup cars. It’s awesome to see them taking this opportunity this weekend to have both Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance on our cars.”



Speedy Cash has a major presence in NASCAR. They are an official sponsor at the Texas Motor Speedway and sponsor their victory lane. Now, with McDowell, they have the opportunity to showcase Revolve Finance this weekend.



“We have a new partner for our No. 34 team this weekend at Dover, but they are no stranger to FRM,” said McDowell. “Revolve Finance has been supporting Anthony all season and it’s cool to see them step up to be our primary partner this weekend. It’s just cool to see them get excited about our season and the direction we’re headed. We can’t do it without them and we want to have a great race this weekend.”



For more information about Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance, visit SpeedyCash.com and RevolveFinance.com.



FRM PR