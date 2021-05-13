NASCAR’s Roush Fenway racing to become first us sports team to launch fan token on socios.Com

Roush Fenway Racing, in partnership with Socios.com - the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry, have announced plans to launch a $ROUSH Fan Token.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets, minted on the Chiliz blockchain, that provide owners with access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on the mobile app Socios.com.

Roush Fenway Racing fans can look forward to the opportunity to influence a wide range of decisions through $ROUSH Fan Tokens, starting with the chance to select racecar paint schemes, team uniforms, pit signage and other assets for the RFR Fords at Watkins Glen on August 8th for both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher.

Roush Fenway Racing will become the first US sports team to launch a Fan Token on Socios.com.

MMA promotion company UFC® announced plans to launch a Fan Token on Socios.com last week, while NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first U.S. sports franchise to partner with Socios.com.

The North Carolina based team joins a network of 29 major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester City.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with their fanbases.

Created by Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, Socios.com has major global expansion plans for 2021 and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the U.S, U.K, Asia and South America. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and will open new European, U.S. and South American headquarters in Madrid, New York and Sao Paulo in 2021.

Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing said: “We are excited to provide fans with the opportunity to play a real role in selecting what our cars and other assets will look like, and believe it will resonate very well throughout the industry,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We’re appreciative of everyone at Socios.com for their interest and trust in Roush Fenway and can’t wait to kick off a fun partnership that brings our goals and objectives to life.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com said: “We’re proud to welcome Roush Fenway Racing to our fast growing global roster of partners and delighted that they will become the first US based sports team to launch a Fan Token.

“Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com.

“Roush Fenway Racing have already laid out an impressive first round of fan engagement activity on Socios.com that will give their fans levels of influence unprecedented in NASCAR. These are exciting times for RFR and we’re looking forward to raising their profile on a global scale.”

$ROUSH Fan Tokens will be priced at $2. Details on the launch date will be revealed soon.

