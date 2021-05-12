Kyle Busch Mixing it Up

A quick peek at the current string of racetracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule leaves no doubt there’s more of a “Mix” of different shapes and sizes that have kept competitors in NASCAR’s top series on their toes.

Throughout the month of April and into May, NASCAR goes from the Virginia short tracks of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway on to NASCAR’s largest track at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, then to the 1.5-mile oval at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, and last weekend to one of NASCAR’s most historic and unique tracks at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.



Through it all, Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S MIX Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), has started to hit his stride as the series heads to yet another unique track this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway for Sunday’s Drydene 400 on the concrete mile oval. The recent mixture of tracks has certainly helped Busch and first-year crew chief Ben Beshore gain a lot of momentum, including their first win together two weekends ago at Kansas, along with a strong third-place finish last weekend at the tricky Darlington egg-shaped oval.

On the high banks of Dover, affectionately known as the “Monster Mile,” Busch and his M&M’S MIX team have a strong resume with his third career and most recent Cup Series win there coming in October 2017 on a dramatic, late-race pass of Chase Elliott.

In addition to his three career wins at Dover, Busch and his M&M’S MIX team have some impressive stats to bolster their confidence this weekend. Along with the wins in NASCAR’s top series, Busch has scored five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins. He’s led 1,213 laps in his previous 32 Cup Series starts there, an average of almost 40 laps led per race. Busch has also scored 13 top-five finishes and 20 top-10s at the track.

Busch will return to Dover with the M&M’S MIX scheme that went to victory lane at Kansas in its first appearance this season. M&M’S MIX combines three different flavors of M&M’S in one bag. There are two different types: Classic Mix, which features Milk Chocolate, Peanut and Peanut Butter, and the Peanut MIX, which combines Milk Chocolate Peanut, Dark Chocolate Peanut and White Chocolate Peanut. Race fans can pick up M&M’S MIX at local retailers and see the No. 18 M&M’S MIX Camry this weekend at Dover and next weekend at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas.

So, as Busch and his M&M’S MIX team look to “Mix” it up at Dover, the two-time Cup Series champion hopes the final outcome nets his second win of the season and fourth Cup Series trip to victory lane on the Delmarva Peninsula.

TSC PR