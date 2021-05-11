Entenmann’s® Donuts, JTG Daugherty Racing Celebrate Father Figures with the “EntenMAN of the Year Father’s Day Contest”

This is no dad joke: Entenmann’s® Donuts is celebrating fathers and father figures who have made an impact with the “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest. May 10 through June 21, 2021, fans can nominate a deserving father figure (male or female) – whether their own father, an inspiring coach or any person that has helped shape them – to receive the “EntenMAN of the Year” title in addition to other sweet prizes, including free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year and a VIP all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package. Those interested in making a nomination can fill out an entry form and provide a short response describing why they believe their nominee deserves the title by visiting www.EntenmanOfTheYear.com.

“We can’t think of a sweeter way to celebrate Father’s Day than by helping our fans honor the dads and father figures, male or female, that have helped inspire them,” said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann’s. “At Entenmann’s, we want to recognize all types of exemplary father figures that have made a positive impact, and we’re excited to hear all of the amazing stories.”

Submissions for the Entenmann’s® Donuts “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest can be made between May 10 and June 21. Five finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges to move on to the Voting Phase. Each finalist (whether the nominee or nominator) will be asked to submit an original short video describing why they deserve the title, and fans will be called on to help vote for their favorite candidate between July 26-30.

Announced in August, the winner will be named “EntenMAN of the Year” and will receive the Grand Prize, which includes free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year and a VIP all-expenses-paid Race Trip package to attend races in Daytona, Florida, scheduled to take place in February 2022.

The Race Trip package includes:

· Four (4) Pre-Race Pit Passes, Cup Grandstand Tickets, Xfinity Grandstand Tickets, and Truck Series Grandstand Tickets

· Roundtrip Airline Flights for the Grand Prize Winner and three (3) guests

· Five (5) Nights Hotel Stay for two (2) rooms

· $1,000 Visa Gift Card, which may be used for trip expenses

· Nominee’s name will replace the driver’s name above the door of the #37 racecar for the race in Michigan scheduled to take place on August 22, 2021

The nominee with the second highest score will be deemed the First Prize winner and will receive free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year in addition to a race-used, Entenmann’s-autographed driver fire suit. The remaining finalists and nominators of each of the five finalists will all receive free Entenmann’s Donuts for a year.

To make the “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest even sweeter, Entenmann’s is proud to announce a continued partnership with NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing and driver Ryan Preece. Hearing it here first, Entenmann’s will be the primary sponsor of Preece’s No. 37 Chevrolet in the NASCAR races at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 20, and at Michigan International Speedway on August 22.

“I’m a huge fan of Entenmann’s and I have to say I’m also a huge fan of the prize pack to the big race in February for the contest winner,” said Preece. “My dad is my hero, and the ‘EntenMAN of the Year’ Father’s Day Contest is a great way to honor your dad or father figure.”

Entenmann’s Donuts has also teamed up with Custom Ink to create donut-inspired “dad gear,” including t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, insulated mugs and hats. The limited-time collection is available for purchase on https://stores.customink.com/ entenmanns.

For more information, including official rules, please visit www.EntenmanOfTheYear.com.

JTG Racing PR