Newman Battles Down to the Wire for Darlington Top-10

Ryan Newman picked off multiple cars during the final handful of laps in Sunday’s annual ‘Throwback’ Cup race at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame.’ Newman powered his retro Kohler Generators Ford to a 10th-place finish at Darlington Raceway, notching his third top-10 finish of the season, and joining Roush Fenway teammate Chris Buescher – who finished ninth – in the top-10.

“That was just a great team effort by the Kohler team today,” said Newman. “Darlington is a tough race track and we battled handling for the majority of the race, but we kept plugging away at it and were able to pass some cars there at the end and bring home a solid top-10 finish.”

Newman started the race 20th and ran the majority of the 293-lap event in or around the field’s top 15. He was 13th after the conclusion of the opening stage and 15th after stage two, before breaking into the field’s top-10 on the final laps of the race.

The team worked on the cars handling, making various adjustments during the majority of the day’s pit stops, with Newman eventually finding the grip he needed on the final stretch run.

NASCAR heads to Dover International Speedway next weekend for the 13th race of the regular season. Race coverage is set for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1, and coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR