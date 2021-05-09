NXS: Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Allgaier took the lead on the overtime restart and would go on to win his second Xfinity Series win of the season at Darlington Raceway.

“You realize we just checked oﬀ two boxes,” Allgaier told his team post-race. “We just won at Darlington and Atlanta! Heck yeah! That is awesome, awesome, awesome. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you.”

For Allgaier, this marks his second win in the last four races. His first win of the season came at Atlanta.

Rounding out the top five were Josh Berry in second, Brandon Jones in third, Daniel Hemric in fourth and Jeremy Clements in fifth.

Josh Berry, who finished second scored his second top five place finish of the season. His previous top five was his win at Martinsville.

Noah Gragson, who originally crossed the fish line fourth and won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection. AJ Allmendinger, who finished 12th would be credited with the Dash 4 Cash bonus after Noah Gragson was disqualified.

Rounding out the top ten were Michael Annett in sixth, Brett Moﬃtt in seventh, Ryan Sieg in eighth, Alex Labbe in ninth and Harrison Burton in tenth.

Championship contender Austin Cindric finished 30th after he was in a crash on the last lap of the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Dover International Speedway next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Harrison Burton

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier